Pooja Hegde to star opposite Mahesh Babu in his next movie?

Actor Pooja Hegde, one of the most popular names in Telugu cinema, is reportedly set to reunite with Maharshi co-star Mahesh Babu for a film to be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. According to a report carried by Cinema Express, the Jalsa helmer has already discussed the project with the young star and an official announcement about the project is likely to be made pretty soon.



If things work out, the film will mark Pooja's third collaboration with 'Guruji' as the two had previously teamed up for the Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the Jr NTR-starrer Aravinda Sametha. It remains to be seen whether the filmmaker is able to bring out the best in her again.

Interestingly, Trivikram and Mahesh have worked together in the past. The two first teamed up for Athadu, which hit the screens in 2005 and emerged as a smash hit at the box office. It was later remade in Hindi as Ek with Bobby Deol playing the lead. Post Athadu, the two joined hands for Khaleja much to the delight of fans. Things, however, did not go as planned as the film proved to be a letdown.



Mahesh's film with Trivikram is either way, expected to go on the floors only after the Spyder hero wraps up his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, slated to release in theatres in 2022. The film is touted to be a commercial drama and stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.



Pooja, meanwhile, is going through a good phase on the work front and will soon be seen opposite Prabhas in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam. It is being shot in Hindi and Telugu and revolves around the journey of two lovers. She also has the Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus and Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor in her kitty. The actor has also agreed to act opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is rumoured to be a remake of the Tamil film Veeram.