Prabhas, Trivikram Srinivas to collaborate for a movie: Reports

Actor Prabhas may soon collaborate with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for a film to be backed by the production banner Haarika and Hassine Creations, according to reports in the Telugu media. If the project materialises, it will mark Guruji's first collaboration with the Baahubali star.

While not much is known about the plot right now, Trivikram's body of work suggests that it may have an emotional storyline with family sentiments. The biggie is, either way, unlikely to go on the floors anytime soon as the filmmaker and Prabhas are tied up with their present commitments. 'Darling' will next be seen in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which marks his first collaboration with actor Pooja Hegde. It was to hit the screens on July 30 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. '

Prabhas is set to play Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush, backed by T-Series. It revolves around the victory of good over evil and will be shot on an impressive budget. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and will mark his Tollywood debut. The cast includes Kriti Sanon and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Sunny Singh.

The Mirchi actor will be seen opposite Shruti Haasan in the actioner Salaar, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. He also has Prabhas 21, co-starring Deepika Padukone and 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan, in his kitty.

Trivikram, on the other hand, will soon team up with Mahesh Babu for a mass movie. The two had previously collaborated for Athadu and Khaleja. It remains to be seen whether their latest film lives up to the standards set by their previous flicks.

The 'Wizard of Words' was to team up with Jr NTR for NTR 30 but that did not happen due to 'creative differences' between the two. Tarak subsequently teamed up with Koratala Siva, who had previously directed him in the well-received Janatha Garage