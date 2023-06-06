Prabhas visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple ahead of 'Adipurush' final trailer launch

Actor Prabhas on Tuesday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Tirumala in Tirupati district here as he gears up for the final trailer launch of his upcoming film Adipurush.
Adipurush, the big screen adaptation of Ramayana, is directed by Om Raut. The feature film stars Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram.
T-Series, the production banner behind the multilingual period saga, shared the pictures of Prabhas' visit to the temple on its official Twitter page.
A sacred moment: Prabhas seeks blessings at Tirumala temple ahead of 'Adipurush' final trailer launch.
Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.
The film will hit the screens in 3D on June 16, with its international premiere on June 13 at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
