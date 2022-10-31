Priyanka Chopra Jonas returning to India after three years

Priyanka Chopra Jonas returning to India after 3 yrs

This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Jonas's first visit to the country

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 31 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 14:28 ist
Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Credit: AFP Photo

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is looking forward to her first trip to India in almost three years since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The actor, who is now based out of Los Angeles, took to Instagram to share the update.

"Finally…going home. After almost 3 years," Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories along with a picture of her boarding pass.

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Jonas's first visit to the country. Priyanka and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, had announced in January that they have become parents through surrogacy.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the romance drama It's All Coming Back to Me with Sam Heughan and the Amazon Studio spy series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden (Game of Thrones).

Her next Hindi film is Jee Le Zara, directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the movie.

Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment News
Nick Jonas

