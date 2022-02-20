Rajinikanth to collaborate with Arunraja Kamaraj for 'Thalaivar 170': Report

Noted filmmaker Arunraja Kamaraj has been roped in to wield the microphone for Kollywood legend Rajinikanth 170th movie, being referred to as Thalaivar 170, according to a report carried by Chennai Times. The biggie will be produced by Boney Kapoor, who made his Tamil debut with the Ajith Kumar-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, and Raahul. . One is likely to get more details about the movie in the coming days. The director has a special connection with 'Superstar' as he penned the chartbuster Neruppuda from his 2016 release Kabali, directed by noted filmmaker Pa Ranjith.

Arunraja entered the film industry as lyricist with Karthik Subbaraj's cult film Pizza. He made his debut as playback singer with Demonte Colony. He acted in films such as Raja Rani and Maan Karate. Arunraja eventually made his directorial debut with the 2018 release Kanaa, starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the role of a cricket. It emerged as a success and received praise from fans. He was soon roped in to direct Nenjuku Needhi, an adaptation of the Hindi movie Article 15. The perception is Thalaivar 170 may propel him to the big league.

The film will, either way, go on the floors only after Rajinikanth wraps up his film with filmmaker Nelson. judging by the director's previous films namely Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor, the Sun Pictures-backed biggie will feature Rajini in a new avatar and have a quirky storyline. It is expected to go on floors after Nelson's latest movie Beast, starring 'Thalapathy' Vijay, hits the screens this April.

The 2.0 star is, meanwhile, going through a good phase on the work front. He was last seen in the action-packed rural drama Annaatthe, helmed by 'Siruthai' Siva. The flick opened to sensational response at the Tamil Nadu box office last Diwali, emerging as a commercial success. It revolved around the bond between the protagonist and his sister. The cast included Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena and Nayanthara, Jagapati Babu, Prakash Raj and Abhimanyu Singh as the antagonists.