'Thalaivar 169': Rajinikanth to collaborate with director Nelson Dilipkumar for new movie

Kollywood legend Rajinikanth is set to collaborate with noted filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a movie, being referred to as Thalaivar 169, Sun Pictures announced on Thursday. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to serve as its music director. This will be the veteran actor's first release after Annaatthe, which opened to a thunderous response at the Tamil Nadu box office last Diwali.

The announcement comes at a time when Nelson is going through a busy phase on the work front. The director's new movie Beast, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, is slated to hit the screens this April. It will be his first big outing after Doctor, which made a strong impact at the box office last October.