Ram Gopal Varma meets cops for information on film on Disha case

Prominent film director Ram Gopal Varma, who has announced his decision to make a film on the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here in November last, visited the RGI airport police station here on Monday to meet officials to gather information for the movie.

He wanted to meet the ACP who was not available, police sources said.

Varma met other officers.

He told news channels that he has come to meet police officers as part of the film's research aspect.

"My next film is titled DISHA which is going to be about the Disha rape.

After the brutal rape and horrific murder of Nirbhaya, the Disharapists went further in their ghastliness in actually burning the poor girl with petrol," he had tweeted on February one.

The veterinarian's body was found at Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28, a day after she went missing.

Four men, all lorry workers, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

They were later killed in an alleged encounter with police.