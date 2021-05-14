Ramya Krishnan to play Prabhas' sister in 'Salaar'?

Noted actor Ramya Krishnan may soon be roped in to play actor Prabhas' elder sister in his upcoming movie Salaar, according to several reports. Director Prashanth Neel is apparently keen on signing her on the project and an announcement about her association with the biggie is likely to be made soon.

Ramya garnered a fair deal of attention when she played the role of Darling's 'mother' in Baahubali. Many felt that their chemistry was one of the highlights of the S S Rajamouli-directed movie. The general feeling is that she may add a new dimension to the film.

Salaar is touted to be an action-drama and reportedly features Prabhas in two distinct roles---a mechanic and an aged man. It is expected to have several mass sequences and punch dialogues. The biggie stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Mirchi actor. The Krack actor essays the role of a journalist in the flick. There has been talks of Disha Patani and Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi essaying roles in Salaar but this is yet to be confirmed.

It is slated to hit the screens next year.



Ramya, meanwhile, remains a force to be reckoned with despite the emergence of younger stars. She will be seen essaying a key role in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. It is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and will hit the screens later this year. 'Sivagami' also has the Telugu movie Republic, starring Sai Dharam Tej.



Prabhas, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam, which is touted to be a romantic drama. The film is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. It will hit the screens on July 30. 'Saaho' also has the mythological drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, and Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Prabhas 21 in his kitty.