Ranveer soaks in MMA action, poses with Deverakonda

Ranveer Singh soaks in MMA action, poses with Vijay Deverakonda

On the work front, Ranveer has not had a good run at the box-office so far after his sports drama 83

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 23 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 12:52 ist
Ranveer Singh & Vijay Deverakonda. Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh

 Ranveer Singh attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 280 mixed martial arts event at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi late Sunday night. The actor then took to the story section of his Instagram to share pictures from the event.

In one of the pictures from the Etihad Arena, he can be seen with Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen playing a homegrown MMA fighter in Liger.

Also Read — Ranveer Singh gets NBA legend Shaq to dance to 'Khalibali'

Earlier, Singh was seen attending a pre-season basketball game at the same arena. Soon thereafter, a picture of him posing with American MMA fighter Sean O'Malley, who went on to win the bantamweight title against Russia's Pyotr Yan, went viral on the Internet.

On the work front, Ranveer has not had a good run at the box-office so far after his sports drama 83, based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup, performed disastrously at the box-office, followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which too was singularly rejected by the audience.

The actor has two big films in pipeline - first, Cirkus, for which he has collaborated again with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi (cameo appearance), and second, the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where he appears along with an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and his Gully Boy co-star, Alia Bhatt.

