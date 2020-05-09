Rashmika Mandanna wishes ‘Comrade’ Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday

Rashmika Mandanna is arguably one of the most sought after young stars in Tollywood and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. The ‘Kodava Beauty’, on Saturday, took to twitter wished her ‘Comrade’ Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday. She shared a photo in which the leader of the ‘Rowdy Army’ is seen striking a cool pose and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans.

Rashmika and Vijay impressed fans with their reel chemistry in the commercially successful Geetha Govindam and became the talk of the town in no time. They share a good rapport in real life as well and this made them one of the most talked-about jodis in T-town.

Sadly, their release Dear Comrade (2019) failed to live up to expectations and turned out to be a flop. The film lacked mass connect and this prevented it from finding wide patronage. The romantic-drama also faced some competition from iSmart Shankar in the B and C markets, adding to its woes.

Coming back to Rashmika, she was last seen in the well-received Bheeshma that featured her as the leading lady opposite Nithiin. The Chalo star will next be seen in Pushpa that marks her first collaboration with Allu Arjun. The film is slated to hit the screens in several languages and this makes it a crucial affair for all concerned. She also has the Kannada movie Pogaru in her kitty.

On the other hand, Vijay was last seen in the romantic-drama World Famous Lover that failed to make an impact at the box office. The cast of the movie included Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa. He will next be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Fighter that marks his Bollywood debut. The Puri Jagannadh-helmed actioner features Ananaya Panday as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with ‘Arjun Reddy’.