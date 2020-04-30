Rishi Kapoor a powerhouse of talent: PM Narendra Modi

Rishi Kapoor a powerhouse of talent: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2020, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 13:51 ist

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, describing him as a "powerhouse" of talent.

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Read: Remembering Rishi Kapoor: A terrific actor who lived life his way

Kapoor was passionate about films and India's progress. "Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Also read — Rishi Kapoor endured illness with dignity, grace: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The veteran actor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. He was 67. He was suffering from cancer.

Naidu recalled that the talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb and was popular for his romantic films.

"In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem," Naidu's office tweeted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
M Venkaiah Naidu
Rishi Kapoor
bollywood

What's Brewing

Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 