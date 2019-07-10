Sacred Games season 2 hits Aug. 15; see trailer

The second season of the Netflix original series 'Sacred Games' will premiere on Aug. 15, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

The trailer promises that the new season of the show with Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be bigger and better than the first edition.



Khan as Sartaj Singh and Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde will be joined by artistes like Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey.

Meanwhile, Siddiqui tweeted that "Gaitonde is back.... See you on 15th August," to mark the comeback.

Vikramaditya Motwane continues as showrunner and Varun Grover is back as lead writer of the series.

