Sai Pallavi to star in director Anil Ravipudi's next movie?

Actress Sai Pallavi is arguably one of the most sought-after and popular stars in the Telugu film industry. She enjoys a decent fan following due to her impressive screen presence and outspoken nature. According to a report carried by Tollywood.Net, the Fidaa star is likely to team up be with filmmaker Anil Ravipudi for a heroine-centric movie.

Sai Pallavi, who impressed fans with her performances in the Malayalam movie Premam and the previously-mentioned Fidaa, is widely considered to be a powerhouse performer. She held her own against Varun Tej in Shekar Kammula's movie, emerging as the proverbial scene-stealer. Her effortless performance was the major highlight of the Malayalam movie Kali, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She, however, failed to deliver the goods in Diya. It remains to be seen if she proves to be the right choice for F2 helmer's new movie.

Anil Ravipudi had initially planned to team up with the 'Mega Prince' and versatile actor Venkatesh for F3, a sequel to F2. This, however, did not happen as the popular hero got busy with other projects.

Coming back to Sai Pallavi, she was last seen in the Selvaraghavan-directed NGK that did not do well at the box office. She will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Love Story, co-starring Naga Chaitanya. The film, touted to be a romantic-drama, has piqued curiosity as it features 'Bhanumathi' in a new avatar.

She also has the Rana Daggubati-starrer Virata Parvam in her kitty. The film features her in a 'strong role' and reportedly has the potential to be a gamechanger for her. One is likely to get clarity on the release dates of these movies once the Covid-19 situation improves.

The grapevine suggests that she is being considered for the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in the Telugu remake of Ajith Kumar's Vedalam. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.