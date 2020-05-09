Happy birthday Sai Pallavi: A powerhouse performer

Sai Pallavi is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after young stars in the film industry today. The young woman enjoys a strong fan following due to her bindass nature and, lively presence. The Tamil ponnu began her acting career with the Malayalam hit Premam and impressed one and all with her natural performance. Thereafter, she acted opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Kali and continued her rise to stardom.

It was, however, the 2017 release Fidaa that made her the toast of Tollywood and opened new avenues for her. The flck, starring her as the leading lady opposite Varun Tej, emerged as a monster hit and received rave reviews from all corners.

Unfortunately, her subsequent releases Diya, Padi Padi Leche Manasu and NGK did not live up to expectations and this took a toll on her standing in the industry. She, however, stayed in the limelight with her effortless moves in the Rowdy Baby song from Maari 2 . She also hit the right notes with Athiran, marking her first collaboration with Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil

Sai Pallavi currently has Virata Parvam and Love Story in her kitty, which might help her bounce back. Virata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugulla, is an ambitious drama that revolves around the Telangana movement of the 1990s. A vast part of the Rana Daggubati starrer has been shot in Kerala. Sai Pallavi will be seen in an intense new avatar in the biggie and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans.

On the other hand, Love Story is a romantic-drama and reunites the MCA actress with her Fidaa director Sekhar Kammula. The film has piqued the curiosity due to its Aye Pilla song and this might work in its favour. The buzz is that Sai Pallavi has a strong role in the movie and be the focal point of the story.

