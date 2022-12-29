Sai Tamhankar to host National Geographic's series on Maharashtra

Actor-model Sai Tamhankar is hosting a unique series on Maharashtra in which she would showcase scrumptious food offerings, historic places of worship, forts, and old monuments, ancient caves of Elephanta, UNESCO heritage sites in Aurangabad to the divine temples of Pune and Nasik.

The series will also give an experience of lip-smacking hearty food-servings and shopping destinations across cities to the viewers.

An experiential journey through a series - Postcards from Maharashtra, it will give National Geographic viewers an experience of the varied attractions along with the unique culture of the majestic Indian state thanks to the initiative of Maharashtra Tourism, according to a press statement.

“Exploring my own state with National Geographic – a brand that is known for its insightful storytelling - in collaboration with Maharashtra Tourism is truly an honour for me. Through this opportunity, I got a chance to experience and rekindle my love for the mystic beauty, palatable delicacies and rich Marathi culture like a traveller. Being part of the series made me feel proud to be a Marathi Mulgi and this series will always have a special place in my heart,” says Sai Tamhankar.

“From unique ancient marvels to lush greenery, one can experience a bit of everything in the state of Maharashtra. We are happy to have associated with National Geographic who along with Sai Tamhankar has put together a series that has captured the true beauty of Maharashtra and brought viewers closer to the unexplored gems of the state,” said BN Patil, Director, Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra.

“With our Postcard series, it has been our endeavour to showcase the most unique features of a state combined with visually stunning imagery and impactful story. In this series, we have showcased the beautiful state of Maharashtra that embraces the pristine beauty of nature and cuisines,” a National Geographic spokesperson said.