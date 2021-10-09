Saif Ali Khan finishes filming for 'Adiprush'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Oct 09 2021, 13:12 ist
  updated: Oct 09 2021, 13:27 ist
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan celebrates completion of his upcoming film 'Adiprush'. Credit: Instagram/tseries.official

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Saturday completed shooting for his upcoming film 'Adiprush'.

The multilingual period saga, also starring Prabhas, is described as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil".

Featuring extensive visual effects, 'Adipurush' is an on-screen adaptation of Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan in the role of Lankesh.

It is directed by Om Raut of "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series.

The official Instagram account of T-Series shared the news of Khan's shoot wrap alongside a picture of the 51-year-old star cutting a cake.

"@omraut It's a film wrap for Lankesh! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK," the post read.

'Adipurush' is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022. 

