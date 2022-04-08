'Salaar' teaser to be attached to Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2': Reports

The teaser of pan-India star Prabhas' upcoming movie Salaar may be attached to the Kannada biggie KGF Chapter 2, slated to hit the screens on April 14, according to reports. The Prashanth Neel-helmed flicks are backed by Hombale Films. If this is indeed the case, the coming week will prove to be a memorable one for lovers of mass cinema.

Salaar is touted to be an actioner that revolves around the life of a 'violent man'. It reportedly features Prabhas in two distinct roles with one being that of an aged person. It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. She recently revealed that she plays a journalist in the flick but does not have any action scenes. Malayalam star Prithviraj and veteran actor Jagapathi Babu too are part of the cast. There were talks of Salaar being a remake of the Kannada hit Ugramm but Neel dismissed the rumours. He added that this is an original movie that has been written keeping Prabhas in mind, Nearly 30 per cent of the shoot has been wrapped up.

KGF Chapter 2, on the other hand, is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF and revolves around what happens when the protagonist Rocky locks horns with a deadly foe Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt. It is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part.

This marks Baba's Sandalwood debut. The Bollywood heartthrob has previously played grey characters in films such as Vaastav and the Subhash Ghai-helmed Khal Nayak. KGF Chapter 2 features Raveena Tandon, who made her presence felt in Kannada cinema, with Upendra, as a powerful prime minister. Her character makes life hell for the protagonist, which changes the dynamics of the film. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and Srinithi Shetty. Contrary to perception, the Singham baddie has not replaced Anant Nag, who was part of KGF, in the biggie.