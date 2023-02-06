Samara Joy wins Grammy for Best New Artist

US jazz singer Samara Joy on Sunday won the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, coming out atop an eclectic field that included Italian rockers Maneskin and the Brazilian pop phenom Anitta.

The Bronx-raised 23-year-old grew up surrounded by musicians, with a family history in gospel and a steady diet of Motown and soul.

It was her second Grammy of the night, after the award for Best Jazz Vocal Album.