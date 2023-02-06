Samara Joy wins Grammy for Best New Artist

Samara Joy wins Grammy for Best New Artist

It was her second Grammy of the night, after the award for Best Jazz Vocal Album

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Feb 06 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 12:52 ist
Samara Joy. Credit: AFP Photo

US jazz singer Samara Joy on Sunday won the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, coming out atop an eclectic field that included Italian rockers Maneskin and the Brazilian pop phenom Anitta.

The Bronx-raised 23-year-old grew up surrounded by musicians, with a family history in gospel and a steady diet of Motown and soul.

Also Read | With her fourth win and 32 awards in all, Beyonce now has the most Grammy wins ever

It was her second Grammy of the night, after the award for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

grammys
Grammy Award
grammy
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Balloon incident reveals more than just spying

Balloon incident reveals more than just spying

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Viola Davis completes EGOT with first Grammy win

Viola Davis completes EGOT with first Grammy win

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award

Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award

Which Bengaluru trees do birds prefer?

Which Bengaluru trees do birds prefer?

 