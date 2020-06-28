'Sarkaru Vaari Paata’: Nivetha Thomas to be a part of Mahesh Babu’s next movie?

There’s no denying the fact that Nivetha Thomas is a reasonably popular name in Telugu cinema who enjoys a decent fan following due to her charming screen presence and sincere performances. According to several reports, the Malayali actress has been approached to play a key role in the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame.

Actress Keerthy Suresh had recently confirmed that she will be seen playing the female lead in the movie. With the Darbar star set to the cast, it appears that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a two heroine movie. One is likely to get clarity on the same in the coming days.

While Nivetha has carved a niche for herself in Telugu cinema with Nani’s Gentleman and the Jr NTR starrer Jai Lava Kusa, many feel that she has a long way to go before being considered an ‘A-lister’. Working with an established star like ‘Prince’ might help her scale new heights, silencing her detractors.

Also Read: SSMB 27: Mahesh Babu teams up with Parasuram for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has piqued curiosity as it features Mahesh Babu in a new avatar and has a unique storyline, which might click with the family audience. Parasuram had recently told the Telugu media that he might include a few elevation scenes and massy dialogues in the film to satisfy Mahesh Babu fans.

Coming back to Nivetha, she was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which opened to a good response at the box office. She will soon be resuming the shoot of Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Hindi film Pink. The film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead, making it an important release for the young actress.

Nivetha also has Nani’s V in her kitty. The film was supposed to release on Ugadi but got postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent lockdown. The new release date is likely to be announced when things return to normal.