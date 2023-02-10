Shah Rukh Khan- Kajol's romance saga DDLJ to re-release pan India to mark Valentine's Day

The longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is will see a wider release across India this Valentine’s Day. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the all-time blockbuster catapulted Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to become superstars of the country. The movie DDLJ shaped pop culture for India and Indians over the generations.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, confirmed this news and said, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the longest-running film in the history of cinema, has become synonymous to romance for India and Indians for generations since its historic release. We are constantly requested by the audience and fans, throughout the year, for a wider showcasing of the film so that they can, again and again, watch this milestone-setting film with their friends and family in theatres! This year, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, we are making their wish come true. DDLJ will be screened across India, starting Feb 10, for a period of one week only!”

DDLJ will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum.

Interestingly for audiences, they can get a taste of Shah Rukh Khan as Raj in DDLJ and as Pathaan in theatres over this Valentine’s Day period. Pathaan is currently wreaking havoc at the box office as it has become the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film ever worldwide!

Rohan says, “YRF & SRK are not only synonymous with delivering Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters but also for collaborating on films which have redefined the Indian film industry and have had a lasting cultural impact.”

He adds, “We are thrilled to give the audience an opportunity to watch DDLJ and Pathaan, which are going to run simultaneously on the big screen, during this period. YRF has been fortunate to become home to India’s biggest cinematic IP’s including DDLJ and Pathaan from YRF’s Spy Universe and we hope both these films make up for an amazing viewing experience for people during Valentine’s week.”