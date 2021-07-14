Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt to collaborate for 'Rakhee': Report

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan may soon collaborate with seasoned performer Sanjay Dutt for a multi-starrer to be shot on a big budget, according to a report carried by the Times of India. The biggie has tentatively been titled Rakhee and will mark the first major collaboration between the two actors. One is likely to get clarity on the project in the coming months.

Interestingly, this development comes at a time when both actors are going through a busy phase on the work front. 'King King, who was last seen in the commercially-unsuccessful Zero, is working on the eagerly-awaited movie Pathan, backed by Yash Raj Films.



It is touted to be a spy-thriller and revolves around the adventures of a secret agent. The cast includes John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan. SRK is likely to team up with Atlee, the director of Tamil blockbusters such as Mersal and Bigil, for a Hindi flick. The biggie is touted to be an action-entertainer and reportedly revolves around the showdown between an officer of law and a crook, who happens to be his lookalike.

The buzz is that it may feature Nayanthara, the star of Kollywood films such as Aramm and Kolamaavu Kokila, may play the leading lady. SRK also has a film with Raju Hirani in his kitty.

'Sanju', on the other hand, is awaiting the release on Bhuj. The film deals with the 1971 India-Bangladesh war and stars Ajay Devgn in the lead. It was supposed to be released in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will premiere digitally in August. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Kannada actor Pranitha and Nora Fatehi. Dutt will also be seen in the Sandalwood biggie KGF Chapter 2, which features him in the role of the antagonist Adheera. It revolves around the journey of the protagonist 'Rocky Bhai, played by Yash, and will be released in theatres later this year.