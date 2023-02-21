Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr in worldwide gross

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan on Tuesday created history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore) on its fourth Monday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross: Rs 623 crore, overseas: Rs 377 crore)" the studio said in a press note.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal to host 2023 IIFA Awards

YRF said Pathaan has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

The stylish action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after Zero (2018).

It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan.