'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr in worldwide gross

The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 21 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 15:57 ist
Shah Rukh Khan gestures during the success celebration event of the film 'Pathaan' in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan on Tuesday created history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore) on its fourth Monday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross: Rs 623 crore, overseas: Rs 377 crore)" the studio said in a press note.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal to host 2023 IIFA Awards

YRF said Pathaan has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

The stylish action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after Zero (2018).

It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shah Rukh Khan
pathaan
bollywood
Entertainment News
box office

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

UFO sightings in the US: Fact or fiction?

UFO sightings in the US: Fact or fiction?

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

 