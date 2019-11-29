Shannon Murphy to direct 'The Strays' TV adaptation

Australian director Shannon Murphy has been roped in to helm the television adaptation of Australian author Emily Bitto's 2015 novel "The Strays".

The female-led project will have Sonia Borella for Australia's See Pictures and Jo Monk from the UK's Apogee Pictures attached as producers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beatrix Christian has penned the script for the series.

"We’re thrilled to be collaborating in adapting Emily Bitto's brilliant and timely novel. To be working with some of Australia's most formidable and exciting talent is a testament to the strength of the material," Borella and Monk said.

The psychosexual drama is set against the hedonistic art world of 1930s Sydney, and 1970s London during the rise of the feminist movement.

Murphy is currently working on the third season of hit series "Killing Eve".