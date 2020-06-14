Shocked Bollywood mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on Sunday left the Hindi film industry in shock with Bollywood personalities Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and others mourning the loss of the talented artiste at the age of 34.

Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence, the police said.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said he will miss the actor's energy and smile.

"He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"

Akshay said he had loved Rajput's last film "Chhichhore".

"Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore... Such a talented actor... May God give strength to his family,” Akshay posted on Twitter.

Dutt tweeted, “At a loss for words… So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family.”

Calling the news of the actor’s demise “horrible”, Vishal Dadlani urged his fans to take care of their families and friends.

"#SushantSinghRajput too? What is going on? F***! Strength and condolences to the bereaved. This is horrible, horrible news. Please take care of yourselves and your families, and talk to your friends,” he tweeted.

Amit Trivedi, who composed the music for the actor's Bollywood debut “Kai Po Che!”, said he was shocked beyond words.

“#SushantSinghRajput unbelievable…I don’t know how to react…shocked beyond words…rest in peace.”

Actor-anchor Kubbra Sait tweeted, “What is going on? #SushantSinghRajput No Man No!”

Riteish Deshmukh said he was “shocked beyond words”.

Richa Chadha urged people to seek help if they are going through depression or having suicidal thoughts.

"Too young to go... too young... just call and talk if you feel sad... please ! Please! We’re all here,” she tweeted.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace.”

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi called Rajput’s death a tragic loss for the industry.

“What? Why? Psychiatrists say suicide can be prevented if those around can read the signals and seek medical help and counselling. What a loss for the film industry #Sushant Singh Rajput -Deeply tragic,” she tweeted.

"Chhichhore" director Tiwari said he had spoken to Rajput last week.

"I had to call people to confirm. It's so shocking and unfortunately true. I am at a loss for words. I spoke to him last week over messages. We would text each other on and off. Now this is what I get to hear. He was like a younger brother to me," Tiwari told PTI.

Karan Johar, the producer of the actor’s Netflix movie “Drive”, said he was heartbroken.

"I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain,” he added.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, for whom the actor turned showstopper at fashion weeks, tweeted, “Absolutely shocked and taken aback. This is beyond understanding; RIP #SushantSinghRajput you will be missed dearly.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he lost a good friend in Rajput.

“I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends.”

Shahid Kapoor tweeted, “Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb.”

Shankar Mahadevan said he was devastated.

“This is so so shocking and sad! Such an outstanding actor and a beautiful human being just goes away like this! Am devastated hearing sushant singh Rajput’s news,” he said.

Jacqueline Fernandez, his co-star from “Drive”, posted a tribute on Instagram along side a picture from the sets of the movie.

“Sush… I’m so sorry… RIP” she wrote.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played the role of his Sushant’s father in Neeraj Pandey-directed “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, also paid tributes to the actor.

“My dear Sushant Singh Rajut…. Why?” he tweeted.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari expressed her grief in an Instagram post.

“Why my little Brother? We had to discuss so many more unread books. Exchange our readings and explorations. Discuss about biomimicry which no one understood. So much more to talk in life my dear one. Not Fair God. Not Fair,” she wrote.

Actor Varun Dhawan said Sushant’s performance inspired him as an artiste.

“I really can’t believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family. RIP,” he tweeted.