Sidharth Malhotra begins work on action movie 'Yodha'

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra has commenced shooting for Dharma Productions' first action film franchise Yodha.
The Karan Johar-owned production company and Malhotra shared the on-set pictures from the day of the filming.
Malhotra posted photographs from the shoot, including that of a welcome letter from the banner, on Instagram.
"Lights, camera and… ACTION! #Yodha filming begins," a post on Dharma Productions' official handle read.
The movie will be helmed by debutant directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Shashank Khaitan is also producing via his banner Mentor Disciple Films.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 11, 2022.
Prior to Yodha, Malhotra starred in Dharma Productions-backed flicks such as Student of the Year and his latest hit Shershaah
