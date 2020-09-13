Singer Kelis, husband Mike Mora welcome second child

Singer Kelis, husband Mike Mora welcome second child

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 13 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 16:30 ist

Singer-songwriter Kelis and her husband Mike Mora have become parents to a baby girl.

The couple welcomed their second child together last week.

"Hey, so I’ve been kind of MIA… But for a really good reason cause I just had my baby!” Kelis, 41, said in a video she posted on her Instagram page.

“I had a girl by the way, so I’m very excited about that — it’s my first girl!…” she added.

The musician announced her pregnancy in early August.

Kelis also shares four-year-old son Shepherd with Mora, 41. The pair have been married since 2014.

The R&B singer has an 11-year-old son, Knight, with her ex-husband, rapper Nas. 

