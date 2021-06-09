Social media has a new favourite: Family Man 2's Chellam Sir

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni-starrer The Family Man Season 2 received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. But one character from the series, Mr Chellam or Chellam Sir, has become social media's new favourite.

The character of Chellam Sir is portrayed by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh. He is seen as a retired member of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who helps the protagonist and the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) in their investigation.

DH Review | 'The Family Man' Season 2 series review: Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is a masterpiece

The unique character of Chellam Sir, and Uday Mahesh’s acting skills, have impressed the fans so much that they have started flooding social media sites like Twitter with quirky memes and hilarious one-liners.

Chellam sir >>> Google pic.twitter.com/Z4UOeFgp8m — chikoo ➐ (@tweeterrant) June 7, 2021

Google and Wikipedia to Chellam sir pic.twitter.com/faV7HtZmvg — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) June 7, 2021

Some people even demanded a spin-off series.

The response has been so huge that even Amazon Prime Video had to respond. "Such is the impact of a character who had less than 15-minute screentime," the OTT platform said in a tweet. Amazon Help's Twitter handle added that all comments will be shared with the makers.