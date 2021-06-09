Social media has a new favourite: Family Man 2's Chellam Sir

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni-starrer The Family Man Season 2 received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. But one character from the series, Mr Chellam or Chellam Sir, has become social media's new favourite.
The character of Chellam Sir is portrayed by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh. He is seen as a retired member of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who helps the protagonist and the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) in their investigation.
DH Review | 'The Family Man' Season 2 series review: Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is a masterpiece
The unique character of Chellam Sir, and Uday Mahesh’s acting skills, have impressed the fans so much that they have started flooding social media sites like Twitter with quirky memes and hilarious one-liners.
Kids Google it Legends CHELLAM it pic.twitter.com/3FlsVYDY1B
— Aniket Kumar Pandey (@BeingAK27) June 6, 2021
Chellam sir >>> Google pic.twitter.com/Z4UOeFgp8m
— chikoo ➐ (@tweeterrant) June 7, 2021
Google and Wikipedia to Chellam sir pic.twitter.com/faV7HtZmvg
— All India Memes (@allindiamemes) June 7, 2021
Me asking to chellam sir.. when would i get my girlfriend??#chellamsir #FamilyMan2AgainstTamils #BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/ckLs2zB8mI
— vardii wale bhaiya (@expensivenasha) June 6, 2021
If you know you know 😁#ChellamSir #Familyman2 #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/UBjK3czpAD
— Dipanjan Datta (@idipanjandatta) June 6, 2021
Everytime TASC looking for any lead/Information.#ChellamSir be like:#Familyman2 pic.twitter.com/otukT7nID3
— Proud Indian (@ProudIND1508) June 6, 2021
Whenever Shrikant wanted any Information #ChellamSir pic.twitter.com/KOpiaN2ySg
— Kaushal (@KaushalChhabra4) June 6, 2021
Chellam sir is the new professor🙌#ChellamSir #chellam #Familyman2 #familymanseason2 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/Ajaza0Iq95
— Crypto_King🇮🇳 (@prince_rinesh) June 6, 2021
Some people even demanded a spin-off series.
We need a Chellam sir spin-off series on the lines of Better Call Saul.#Familyman2 @rajndk @sharibhashmi @BajpayeeManoj
— Raman (@ramangarg) June 9, 2021
Now we want a #ChellamSir spin-off series. @PrimeVideoIN #BetterCallChellam
— Ganesh Sabale (@minimalganesh) June 7, 2021
The response has been so huge that even Amazon Prime Video had to respond. "Such is the impact of a character who had less than 15-minute screentime," the OTT platform said in a tweet. Amazon Help's Twitter handle added that all comments will be shared with the makers.
Thank you for sharing your preference, we will be sure to share your comments as feedback to the relevant team for review. Please stay tuned to Amazon Prime Video for further updates.
-Akram
— Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) June 6, 2021
