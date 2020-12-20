Sonakshi resumes work on Amazon's web series

Sonakshi Sinha resumes work on Amazon Prime Video-backed web series

The series is being directed by Reema Kagti

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 20 2020, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 14:20 ist

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday said she is back on the sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, being directed by filmmaker Reema Kagti.

Reportedly titled Fallen, the series had gone on floors earlier this year but the shoot was halted following the nationwide lockdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sinha took to Instagram and posted a series of stories from the show's sets in South Mumbai.

"Off to shoot for my series with Amazon Prime Video today! My first day on set after lockdown. Can't even tell you how it feels," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

In another Story, Sinha posted a video with her team from her vanity van, where they were dressed in masks and gloves.

"Oh my God, I'm back on sets," she said.

The series marks Sinha's digital debut after a decade of appearing in films like the "Dabangg" series, Lootera and Mission Mangal.

Fallen also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah.

