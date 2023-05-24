Sony PlayStation Showcase 2023: All you need to know

On May 24, Sony will hold the Playstation Showcase, after a gap of two years. The company is anticipated to make significant announcements at the event. including information on new PS5 games. According to Sony, the event will highlight PS5 and VR2 titles that are currently in production, and will also highlight independent developers and their third-party partners.

An announcement made by Sony states: “The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world.”

The statement further added, “Except a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators”.

What to expect from the Playstation Showcase?

According to Polygon, fans can expect a sneak peek into Marvel's Wolverine and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at the event, along with the Last of Us multi-player game.

The much-awaited Final Fantasy XVI is set to release in June. Additionally, gamers may finally receive information about the titles that are planned for PC version and their anticipated release dates.

The rumoured 2025 release of GTA 6 will continue to be a big subject in the gaming world, and attendees may be hoping for some clarification during the Playstation Showcase.

Date, Timings, and Platform of the Sony Playstation Showcase:

The Playstation Showcase will take place on May 24 (Wednesday), from (4:00 pm ET) or 1:30 am IST onwards. It will be aired on both Twitch and YouTube.

Sony said, “We welcome and celebrate our amazing co-streamers and creators, but licensing agreements outside our control could possibly interfere with co-streams or VOD archives of this stream.”

Additionally, the statement also mentioned, “If you are planning to save this broadcast as VOD to create recap videos, or to repost clips or segments from the show, we advise omitting any copyrighted music.”