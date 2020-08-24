SP Balasubrahmanyam still on ventilator, but condition stable

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is being treated for Covid-19, continues to be on the ventilator and ECMO support, but his condition is stable, the hospital where is admitted said on Monday.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable, and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team,” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director, Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in a statement.

The medical bulletin came hours after the publicist of SPB and his son Charan, Nikil Murukan, sending out text messages to journalists and posting on his verified Twitter page that the playback singer has tested negative for Coronavirus.

However, Charan released a video within half-hour, terming as “rumours” his own publicist’s statement.

“Today, unfortunately, there has been a rumour going around that dad has tested negative for Covid. Regardless of whether it is Covid negative or positive, the status is still the same. Clinically he is on life support, on EMO ventilator and he is stable, fortunately,” Charan said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

“And we are hoping that the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. Kindly refrain from rumour-mongering. I will put up a post in the evening after discussion with doctors,” he added.

74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital here and put on life support on August 13. He tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5.