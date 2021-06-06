'SSMB 28': Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie to hit the screens next July?

Actor Mahesh Mahesh Babu's movie film filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, which is being referred to as SSMB 28, may hit the screens nexr July, according to a report carried by Cinejosh. A lot will, however, depend on the Covid-19 situation.

The mass hero and 'Guruji' previously collaborated for Athadu and Khaleja, which have attained cult status over the years. It remains to be seen whether SSMB 28 meets the expectations set by their earlier films. The buzz is that it will feature 'Prince' in a new avatar and cater to the 'Prince Army'.

Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He is working on Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which marks his first collaboration with Geetha Govidam helmer Parasuram. It is touted to be a commercial entertainer with a strong storyline. It is likely to appeal to he family audience as opposed to the masses. It star Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and is her first film with the Spyder star. Arjun Sarja, best known for his work in the Tamil movies Gentleman and Mudhalvan, is likely to play the villain in the biggie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is likely to hit the screens during next Sankranti . If things go has planned, this will be MB's second January release in two years. He was seen in the action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, which emerged as a hit last Sankranti. The film was directed by Anil Ravipudi and starred Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Mahesh Babu also has a film with S S Rajamouli in his kitty. It is touted to be an adventure thriller with the racy storyline. The biggie, however, will go on the floors only after the Baahubali helmer wraps up his latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), featuring Jr NTR and Ram charan as the parallel leads. The biggie is slated to hit the screens in October but that may not happen due to the pandemic.