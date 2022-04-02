'Stalker' movie review: A slow-burn thriller

Stalker

Kannada (Theatres)

Cast: Ram, Suman Nagarkar, Aishwarya Nambiar, Namrata Patil, Uday Achar, Jiten Aroral, Vishu Albert.

Director: Kishore Bhargav

Rating: 2/5

Kishore Bhargav, who has earlier worked with the famed Hindi director Ram Gopal Varma, has directed this Kannada film 'Stalker', a psychological suspense thriller.

As the title suggests, the film is about stalking and its effects. The plot of the film revolves around businessman Aravind's family. One day, Aravind is arrested by the anti-terror squad for being a terror suspect. In the course of an interrogation, he tells the cops that he was just trying to save his daughter from the clutches of a stalker.

Upon further investigation, startling details emerge about the stalker much to the shock of the investigators. The film tries to create awareness about a psychological disorder as well.

Like most films of this genre, 'Stalker' begins in an interesting manner and the story unfolds in flashbacks. The screenplay gains momentum towards the end. The film conveys its message to the audience with limited characters. The haunting background score is impressive compared to the songs but it can't be denied that the film is sometimes hit by its slow pace.

Debutant Ram plays the lead role with ease while veteran actor Suman Nagarkar makes an impact as an anti-terror officer despite limited screen presence. The rest of the cast, including Namrata Patil, is a bunch of newcomers.

