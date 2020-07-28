'Star Trek: Discovery' season 3 to premiere on October 15 on CBS All Access

'Star Trek: Discovery' season 3 to premiere on Oct 15

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 28 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 16:07 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo

The third season of the sci-fi series "Star Trek: Discovery" will start streaming from October 15, CBS All Access has announced.

The new 13-episode season will see Commander Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew work together to save the Federation from its uncertain future, reported Variety.

Other returning cast members include Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Michelle Yeoh.

Indian actor Adil Hussain, known for films like "Life of Pi", "Hotel Salvation, and "What Will People Say", is joining the upcoming season.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

