Steven Spielberg wins best director at Golden Globes for 'The Fabelmans'

Steven Spielberg won the Golden Globe for best director Tuesday for his very personal epic The Fabelmans.
He beat out a field of Hollywood royalty for the honor: James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, Baz Luhrmann for Elvis, Martin McDonagh for comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for their quirky Everything Everywhere All at Once.
