Steven Spielberg wins best director at Golden Globes for 'The Fabelmans'

Steven Spielberg won the Golden Globe for best director Tuesday for his very personal epic 'The Fabelmans'

AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 11 2023, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 14:17 ist
Steven Spielberg poses with the awards for Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Picture - Drama for 'The Fabelmans'. Credit: AFP Photo

Steven Spielberg won the Golden Globe for best director Tuesday for his very personal epic The Fabelmans.

He beat out a field of Hollywood royalty for the honor: James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, Baz Luhrmann for Elvis, Martin McDonagh for comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for their quirky Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Steven Spielberg
Golden Globe Awards
Entertainment News

