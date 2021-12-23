Kareena reveals her Covid quarantine essentials

Still trying to figure out if we are in Covid times, says Kareena Kapoor Khan on quarantine

Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 23 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 16:59 ist
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in isolation for Covid, has shared her quarantine essentials and it is something one cannot imagine.

Kareena on Thursday took to Instagram, where she also shared updates from the 12th day of her quarantine.

She wrote: "I am still trying to figure out if we are in COVID times or not...anyway, day 12...two days to go...stay safe all" in her first Instagram story.

Kareena then shared a picture of herself flaunting her signature pout and wrote: "Pyjama, lipstick and a pout... quite the combination... try it!!"

According to reports, Kareena and a few of her friends, including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, contracted Covid last week.

Kareena will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022.

Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' that was originally written by Eric Roth.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
bollywood
Entertainment News
covid -19

