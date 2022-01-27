Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' postponed

Sudeep's highly anticipated pan-India project 'Vikrant Rona' will not hit the screens on February 24. Due to the continued rise in cases of Covid-19 across the country, the makers have decided to push the film indefinitely.

"Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on February 24, the present Covid scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favourable for a grand release across the globe," the film's said in a statement on social media platforms.

"We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will announce the new date on which the world will meet its hero," said the statement.

Directed by Anup Bhandari of 'RangiTaranga' fame, 'Vikrant Rona' is a fantasy action-adventure film. The film's first glimpse has so far garnered 14M views on YouTube. It was supposed to release on August 19 last year. Recently, there were strong rumours that the producers had received a whopping Rs 100 crore offer from a streaming site for a direct-to-OTT release.