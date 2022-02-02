Sunil Grover 'doing fine' after heart surgery

Sunil Grover 'doing fine' after undergoing heart surgery

Grover is known for his appearances on "Comedy Nights with Kapil" and "The Kapil Sharma Show"

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 02 2022, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 19:03 ist
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover. Credit: DH Photo

Popular actor-comedian Sunil Grover is on the road to recovery following a heart surgery, hospital sources said Wednesday.

The 44-year-old was admitted to the city's Asian Heart Institute last week and underwent the medical procedure on January 27.

"He had a heart surgery and the patient is absolutely fine now. He should be discharged soon. We can't divulge any more information about his health," the hospital source said.

Grover is known for his appearances on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Last year, he featured on the Prime Video series Tandav and the ZEE5 comedy series Sunflower

Sunil Grover

