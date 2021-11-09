Taapsee Pannu wraps Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

Taapsee Pannu wraps Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

'Shabaash Mithu' is directed by Srijit Mukherji, who replaced filmmaker Rahul Dholakia

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 09 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 15:30 ist
Actor Taapsee Pannu. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday said she has finished filming for her upcoming movie "Shabaash Mithu", the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

In the film, the "Thappad" star essays the role of the Indian women’s cricket team captain.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture announcing the wrap.

"I was 8 when someone made me dream that one day, cricket won't be just a gentleman's game. Even we will have our team, an identity. 'Women in Blue'. We are coming soon. #ShabaashMithu It's a film wrap! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022!#WomenInBlue," Pannu wrote.

"Shabaash Mithu" is directed by Srijit Mukherji, who replaced filmmaker Rahul Dholakia after the latter had to quit the project owing to change in schedule.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios, "Shabaash Mithu" went on floors in Mumbai in April, but its shoot was put on hold due to the the second wave of Covid-19.

The makers have also shot the film at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London.

Pannu was recently seen in another sports drama, "Rashmi Rocket" and has a packed slate with films like "Looop Lapeta", Anurag Kashyap's "Dobaaraa" and thriller "Blurr", her maiden production venture.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taapsee Pannu
bollywood
Entertainment
Mithali Raj

What's Brewing

Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year

Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

How organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly

How organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

 