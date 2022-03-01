Tamil actor Akila Narayanan joins US Army as a lawyer

Tamil actor Akila Narayanan joins US Army as a lawyer

The actress of Indian origin who resides in the US made her debut in acting last year with 'Kadampari'

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Mar 01 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 16:07 ist

Indian-origin Tamil film actress Akila Narayanan has made history by enrolling herself as a lawyer with the United States armed forces.

Akila Narayanan, who made her debut with director Arul's horror thriller Kadampari last year, has now enrolled herself with the US Army.

Sources say that Akila had to undergo the US Army Combat Training to enter the armed forces that ran into several months. After having successfully completed the training, the actress has now joined the US Army as a lawyer.

The actress of Indian origin who resides in the US made her debut in acting last year with Kadampari, which had music by Prithivy and cinematography by V.T.K. Uthayan.

Interestingly, Akila had also been running an online school of music called the Nightingale School of Music.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Entertainment News
Indian-Americans

What's Brewing

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 