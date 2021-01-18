Tandav team tenders apology amid growing outrage

Amid growing public outrage and lawsuits, the team behind Amazon Prime Video's Tandav web series on Monday tendered an unconditional apology.

“The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” the team said in a brief statement.

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

The web series stirred controversy for allegedly creating a possibility of religious tension, portraying Hindu Gods in bad light and using casteist scenes and dialogues in the series.

“We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series ‘Tandav’ and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people,” it stated.

However, they said, “The web series ‘Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead.”