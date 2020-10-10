The basic idea is to go out and have fun: Saqib Saleem on 'Comedy Couple '

Actor Saqib Saleem, widely regarded as one of the most popular young actors in Bollywood, will soon be seen in the Zee5 movie Comedy Couple and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans.

During an interaction with select media organisations on Friday (October 9), the young actor opened up about playing a comic in the movie and said that went with the flow while preparing for the role. He said that he tried improvising while the part and had a fun time while working on Comedy Couple.

"In such cases (playing lighter roles), I prefer going with the flow. I try to explore the character and improvise as much as possible. The basic idea is to go out there and have fun. This, however, might not be possible in action-based or serious roles," he added.

Saqib, who has was the last in the web series Crackdown, also said that the OTT revolution has made things more enjoyable for actors as there is no box office pressure. He added that artists can focus on their craft without worrying about the commercial side of things.

"While I would not say that things have become easier the fact is that the process has become more enjoyable. In films, there is weekend pressure. Moreover, you might need to add songs and all for the commercial appeal, This is not the case in OTT" said Saqib.

Comedy Couple, directed by Nachiket Samant, is a comedy-drama that revolves around the relationship between two standup comics. It has a strong cast that includes Shweta Basu Prasad, Pooja Bedi and versatile actor Rajesh Tailang. The film is slated to stream on Zee5 from October 21.

Coming back to Saqib, he is going through a busy phase on the work front. The star will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited 83, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Kabir Khan, revolves around India's win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and will release in theatres once the Covid-19 situation improves