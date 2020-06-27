‘The Boys’ season 2 to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 4

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that the second season of the much-loved superhero drama The Boys is set to premiere on September 4. The first three episodes will go live on the platform on the premiere day, whetting the appetite of the target audience. A new episode will be released every week on Friday, keeping fans hooked. If things go as planned, the grand finale will be unveiled on October 9.

While interacting with the media during a streaming event, creator and executive producer Eric Kripke said that the second season of The Boys will be ‘more emotional’ and ‘crazier’ than the previous one.

“We cannot WAIT to show you season two. It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional. In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do,” he added.

The announcement regarding the release date of The Boys season 2 comes days after the cast came together for a virtual event, hosted by actor Patten Oswalt, and dropped hints about the future of the series.

The Boys revolves around what happens some popular superheroes decide to abuse their powers and take on those who ‘manage’ them. It is based on a popular comic my Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The first season was a smash hit with fans of the genre. Many feel that the second season will be even more enjoyable the first one, helping the series find wider patronage.