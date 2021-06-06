The time is not right: Director Prashnanth Neel on 'KGF Chapter 2' release date

Director Prashanth Neel's latest movie KGF Chapter 2 was to hit the screens on July 16 but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to Cinema Express, the ace filmmaker said it would not be right to expect fans to visit theatres under the present circumstances as the time is not right. He added that the team is utilising the delay by trying to make the final product better.

KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is an actioner that revolves around the journey of the protagonist Rocky Bhai, played by Yash. It is expected to be 'bigger and better' than the first part. Neel's magnum opus has a star-studded cast that includes Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and newcomer Srinidhi Shetty

'Baba' will be seen essaying the role of the fierce Adheera in the biggie. His look has piqued the curiosity of movie buffs as it has a distinct 'Vikings' feel. The veteran action hero is likely to have an intense fight scene with the 'Rocking Star'.



Raveena, who has previously acted opposite the 'Real Star' Upendra in the cult classic Upendra, will be seen essaying the role of a powerful political leader in KGF Chapter 2. The buzz is that her character will issue a warrant against the hero.

Neel, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He is working on Salaar, which marks his first collaboration with the pan-India star Prabhas. The actioner is likely to feature the mass hero in the role of a 'violent man' and have elevation scenes.

It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and is her first film with Prabhas. Salaar will hit the screens next year. Neel also has a film with Jr NTR, being referred to as Nuclear, in his kitty. It is likely to go on the floors once the 'Young Tiger' wraps up Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) and his film with Koratala Siva.