There is variety but can't say that I'm getting more work now: Anupama Kumar on life after 'Sarpatta Parambarai'

Actor Anupama Kumar says that the positive response to Sarpatta Parambarai, hasn't affected her career the way it could have as she isn't getting 'a lot of offers'. She, however, is happy about the fact that she hasn't been typecast.

"I would not say that I am getting a great deal or a lot of offers but yes there is variety in whatever is coming my way. It is clearly not the same kind of role over and over again," she told DH.

Sarpatta Parambarai, which premiered on OTT on July 22, was a sports drama set in North Madras of the 1970s. It revolved around a boxer, played by Arya, who suffers a setback only to make an impressive comeback. The film featured Anupama as 'Bakkiyam', the protagonist's mother, and proved to be a gamechanger for her.

Also Read | 'Sarpatta Parambarai' movie review: Arya shines in watchable sports drama

"This was hands down my toughest role ever. I had to completely unlearn who I am and in a way break down Anupama completely," she said.

Sarpatta Parambarai was directed by Pa Rajinth, who directed Rajinikanth in Kabali and Kaala, and marked his first collaboration with Arya. The cast included Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, John Vijay and Santhosh Prathap,

Anupama is set to experiment with her image with N 4, which features her in the role of a cop. She reveals that the film is a complete departure from Sarpatta Parambarai as the thriller does not 'delve into' interpersonal relationships,

"I play a cop who is a single mother. The part is quite layered. Unlike Sarpatta, this one does not delve into the relationships between my character and her child," said the Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal actor.

N 4 has been directed by Lokesh Kumar and marks his second collaboration with Anupama. The two previously collaborated for My Son is Gay.

"Lokesh was always a sensitive filmmaker and has evolved in that regard since My Son is Gay. He is always on the learning curve," added Anupama.

N 4 has been wrapped up and is ready for release. Anupama will be seen in a key role in Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven, starring Dhanush. She also has a project with her good friend and noted actor Kishore in her kitty.