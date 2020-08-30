There’s a different level of satisfaction in playing a hero: Ishaan Khatter on 'Khaali Peeli'

Ishaan Khatter chose an unconventional route to make foray in films with celebrated Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's drama Beyond the Clouds, but the actor is now set to play a quintessential Bollywood 'hero'” in Khaali Peeli, an opportunity which he says has been both fun and satisfying.

In 2017's Beyond the Clouds, Ishaan played a drug dealer and followed it up with Dhadak, a romantic-drama opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor. His latest project is Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy series for BBC, in which he essays the role of Maan Kapoor, a rebellious son of a politician.

The 24-year-old actor is now looking forward to his first two Bollywood entertainers – Khaali Peeli, opposite Ananya Panday, and horror-comedy Phone Booth with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Khaali Peeli is a stylish caper. It is a thrilling ride. It is my first hero role. Every character that I have played before this, be it ‘Beyond the Clouds’ or ‘Dhadak’, I have been aware they are not hero roles and to play them like that would have been going against the story. So there is a different level of fun and satisfaction in playing a role like in 'Khaali Peeli',” Ishaan told PTI.

The teaser of the film, directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, was released recently and received positive reviews.

Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra and Zee Studios, Khaali Peeli features Ishaan as a taxi driver whose life changes after an unassuming passenger (Ananya) boards his cab.

The actor said he is equally excited about Phone Booth, which will be his first comedy film.

"Phone Bhoot is going to be a big change... This is my first comedy film. It has a different rhythm and process. I am very excited about it," he said.

To be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame, the film will be produced by Excel Entertainment.