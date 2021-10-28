Through 'Bhajarangi 2', I am trying to prove that there is more to acting than  looking good on screen: Nisarga

Kannada actor Nisarga, who will be seen in Bhajarangi 2, says that she took up the biggie to prove that there is more to a performance than merely being glamorous on the big screen.

"They tanned me to make me appear four times darker than I am. It was challenging to shoot that way. Through this, I wanted to show that there is more to a role/performance than just looking glamorous," she told DH.

Bhajarangi 2, directed by A Harsha, is a fantasy drama that features Shivarajumar in the lead. It is a follow-up to the 2013 movie Bhajarangi and marks the director's third collaboration with the mass hero. While the general feeling is that the film will be compared with the first part, Nisarga feels otherwise.

"Both are fantasy stories but then they are different movies. There are, however, some common artists between the two," added the actor.

This will be Nisarga's second film with a veteran Sandalwood star. She made her debut with Aa Drushya, which starred Ravichandran in the lead. The film was directed by Sivaganesh and catered to those fond of thrillers. While it proved to be a decent launchpad for her, she did not have any scenes with the 'Crazy Star'. Bhajarangi proved to be a different experience on this front as she got the opportunity to share screen space with Shivanna.

"He is a gem of a person and I found him to be so humble. He teaches a lot while he is on the sets. I will be seen with him in the second half.

Bhajarangi 2 was to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nisarga says that waiting for the new release date was a challenge.

"There was a lot of uncertainty for all actors during that time," added the star.

It remains to be seen whether the film opens new avenues for Nisarga when it hits the screens on Friday (October 29)