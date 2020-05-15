Trisha’s remark about Aamir Khan goes viral

Trisha, widely considered to be one of the most popular actresses in Kollywood, recently interacted with fans on Instagram and made a few sweet revelations. ‘Jaanu’ said that she considers Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Bollywood star Aamir Khan to be her favourite heroes and feels that they are the best in the country.

The ‘Lady Superstar’ acted alongside ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ in the well-received Manmadan Ambu and the 2015 release Thoongaa Vanam . The two share a good rapport and got along quite well while working together. Trisha will be seen opposite ‘Lalettan’ in the eagerly-awaited Ram, which marks her return to Malayalam cinema. Many feel, there is nothing too surprising about her choosing the ‘Complete Actor’ and his Unnaipol Oruvan co-star as her favourite.

The Mohini actress, who shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in her only Bollywood movie Khatta Meetha, has never worked with Aamir and this makes her decision to include ‘Mr Perfectionist’ in her list a bit unexpected,.

Trisha, who has been a part of successful films like Saamy and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, is regarded as a powerhouse performer and enjoys a strong fan following. She, however, is considered to be as big a draw as some of her peers as her heroine-centric movies Nayagi and Mohini did not do as well as expected. After a low phase, she bounced back with the romantic-drama 96 (2018) and proved her mettle. The film, starring Vijay Sethupathi, emerged as a runaway hit and received rave reviews from all corners. She played a key role in the Rajinikanth starrer Petta but could not make an impact due to limited screen time.

Trisha currently has the Jeethu Joseph-helmed Ram and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in her kitty. She was supposed to romance Chiranjeevi in Acharya but opted out of the biggie due to ‘creative differences' and was replaced by Kajal Aggarwal.