'Tuck Jagadish' to get an OTT-only release? Here's what Nani has to say

Actor Nani took to Twitter on Wednesday (August 18) to address the uncertainty surrounding the release of his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish and indicated that it may release directly on OTT. The 'Natural Star' said that even though he wants everyone to watch the flick on the big screen it may not be a possibility due to Covid-19 restrictions in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised that he will stand by the decision taken by the stakeholders as they need to recover the investment.



If Tuck Jagadish indeed opts for a digital-only release, it will become the second Nani-starrer to premiere digitally under the 'new normal'. His previous movie V had been released on Amazon Prime Video last September, receiving mixed reviews from critics. It was directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and revolved around the clash between a killer and a supercop. The biggie had a star-studded cast that included Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Tuck Jagadish is touted to be an action-drama and marks Nani's second collaboration with director Shiva Nirvana, who had previously directed the microphone for Ninnu Kori. It stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading ladies. The supporting cast includes Daniel Balaji, Rohini, Nassar and Devadarshini.

Aishwarya, who rose to fame with her work in the Tamil movie Kaaka Muttai, made her Tollywood debut with the sports drama Kousalya Krishnamurthy, a remake of Kanaa, and added a new dimension to her career.

Her subsequent Telugu releases Mismatch and World Famous Lover, however, did not do too well at the box office. Tuck Jagadish might help her bounce back if it receives a positive response. Ritu, on the other hand, recently received favourable reviews for her performance in the Ashok Selvan-starrer Ninnila Ninnila. The perception is that Tuck Jagadish has the potential to help her keep the momentum going.