'Valimai' closing collection: Ajith Kumar-starrer emerges as a commercial success

Ajith Kumar's latest movie Valimai, which hit the screens on February 24, has emerged as a major commercial success despite mixed reviews. The film's worldwide closing collection stands at Rs 232.80 crore, according to trade analyst Monobala Vijayabalan. against a budget of Rs 150 crore. The biggie collected a phenomenal Rs 36.17 crore on day 1, beating Rajinikanth's Annaatthe to emerge as the best opener in Tamil Nadu. It witnessed good growth on weekends and remained stable on weekdays, which helped it have a long run at the box office

Valimai made a decent impact in the Telugu states but proved to be a washout in Hindi, Many expected it to do a Pushpa in North India as it featured Huma Qureshi in a key role but that did not happen.

This is Ajith's third consecutive commercial success. The star, who suffered a setback when Vivegam underperformed at the box office, bounced back with Viswasam. He followed it up with Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Pink. The consensus is that the overwhelming response to Valimai will help him further consolidate his standing in the industry.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, is an action-thriller that revolves around what happens when a principled cop locks horns with a dangerous foe. This is AK's second consecutive flick with the maverick filmmaker and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The trio previously came together for Nerkonda Paarvai. This is Huma's second Tamil movie as she previously acted alongside 'Thalaivar' in Kaala. Telugu star Kartikeya, who rose to fame with his work in RX 100, as the antagonist.

With Valimai emerging as a success. AK is set to reunite with H Vinoth for a new film that is touted to be totally different from Valimai. The biggie is likely to feature the Veeram star in a grey character, something that has piqued the curiosity of fans as he essayed a similar role in Mankatha.