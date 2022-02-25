'Valimai' day 1 box office collection: Ajith-starrer beats Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Tamil star Ajith Kumar's latest movie Valimai, which hit the screens on February 24, has opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The film collected Rs 36.17 crore in Tamil Nadu, emerging as the highest opener in the state. The record was previously held by Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, which raked in nearly Rs 35 crore last Diwali. ValimaI would have done even better had it not been released on a Thursday. The flick's performance was also affected by the fact that there were no early morning shows in Chennai, a key market for Tamil films with an urban setting.

Top 3 TN opening day grossers#Valimai - ₹ 36.17 cr#Annaatthe - ₹ 34.92 cr#2Point0 - ₹ 33.58 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 25, 2022

Valimai became a phenomenon almost a year before its release with fans demanding updates from the team. Some of them even asked cricketer Moeen Ali about the film during England's match against India last year. Ajith fans did the same during PM Narendra Modi's rally, which prompted the Viswasam actor to urge his supporters to refrain from indulging in such acts.

Valimai is an action-thriller that revolves around what happens when a cop locks horns with a deadly foe. It's been shot on an impressive budget and has several action sequences at par with the ones seen in Hollywood films. It stars Huma Qureshi as the female protagonist and marks her first collaboration with the mass hero. She, however, does not play his lover in the biggie. The cast includes Telugu actor Kartikeya and Bani J. The film reunites Ajith with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, who previously teamed up with him for Nerkonda Paarvai. The film's music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, best known for his work on Mankatha and Raam.

With Valimai in theatres, Ajith is set to reunite with Kapoor and Vinoth for AK 61. The film will be 'massier' than their previous outing and feature the star in a new avatar. His character is likely to have shades of grey in the upcoming biggie.